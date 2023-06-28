Hundreds of thousands of Muslims to offer Eid ul Azha prayers at around 1,000 mosques, Imam Bargahs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Hundreds of thousands of Muslims will offer Eid ul Azha prayers at around 1,000 mosques and imam bargahs including 115 big and small Eidgah in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The citizens later perform the religious obligation of Zabiha.

The biggest congregations would place at 12 Eidgah with the largest one at Eidgah in Rani Bagh.

More than 1600 personnel including volunteers were deployed for the security duty.

The staff of Hyderabad Metropolitan Corporation (HMC), Qasimabad Municipal Committee, Municipal Committee Tando Jam and District Council Hyderabad were directed to collect animal offal from all parts of the city.

They were indeed given the double task of cleaning sludge from drains and solid waste amid the monsoon rains.

However, heaps of garbage, swampy roads and streets made life difficult in the neighbourhoods.