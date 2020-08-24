Hundreds of thousands visit KP tourists' spots

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Hundreds of thousands of tourists from across Pakistan visited the scenic resorts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to spend rejoice time with their friends and families.

According to KP Tourism Department an unprecedented influx of tourists was witnessed when ban was lifted on tourism activities after an ease in coronavirus situation. Extraordinary number of tourists visited the six upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

From August 13 to August 21 an overall number of 627995 tourists enjoyed the beautiful scenes and weather of the KP tourists' resorts.

According to statistics issued by the KP Tourism Department,most of the tourists headed towards Abbottabad with their numbers recorded as 356400.

District Swat stood at number two with total number of tourists recorded as 189596 and Mansehra at third with 65300 tourists' entry. A total of 9800 tourists visited Lower Chitral while 3460 came into Lower Dir and 3389 arranged their tours to Upper Dir.