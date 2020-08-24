UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hundreds Of Thousands Visit KP Tourists' Spots

Sumaira FH 31 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 12:30 PM

Hundreds of thousands visit KP tourists' spots

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Hundreds of thousands of tourists from across Pakistan visited the scenic resorts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to spend rejoice time with their friends and families.

According to KP Tourism Department an unprecedented influx of tourists was witnessed when ban was lifted on tourism activities after an ease in coronavirus situation. Extraordinary number of tourists visited the six upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

From August 13 to August 21 an overall number of 627995 tourists enjoyed the beautiful scenes and weather of the KP tourists' resorts.

According to statistics issued by the KP Tourism Department,most of the tourists headed towards Abbottabad with their numbers recorded as 356400.

District Swat stood at number two with total number of tourists recorded as 189596 and Mansehra at third with 65300 tourists' entry. A total of 9800 tourists visited Lower Chitral while 3460 came into Lower Dir and 3389 arranged their tours to Upper Dir.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Tours Mansehra Chitral Dir August From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UK's Johnson Makes Direct Appeal to Parents to Sen ..

4 minutes ago

Scores arrested as PSG fans riot after defeat

4 minutes ago

10 dead, dozens wounded in twin bombing in Philipp ..

4 minutes ago

Defence Minister condoles demise of Ejaz Shah's br ..

4 minutes ago

Philippines minister accuses China of fabricating ..

4 minutes ago

American Boxer Mike  Tyson’s video offering pra ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.