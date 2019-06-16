UrduPoint.com
Hundreds Of Tourists Thronging 'Banjosa Lake' To Beat Heat

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 12:10 PM

Hundreds of tourists thronging 'Banjosa Lake' to beat heat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :As summer season on its peak, hundreds of domestic tourists are thronging to the scenic Banjosa Lake of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to beat the sizzling heat.

Banjosa Lake is a green and heart touching place of AJK which can make your vacations more thrilling and exciting.

According to tourists, the best part for tourists is that they can always propel a boat with sculls. The essence of pine trees, cold weather, scenic beauty makes it more comforting and a place which must be visited in summers.

To facilitate visiting tourists, a number of rest houses have been built and makeshift arrangements were made in the area.

A tourists Ahmad Mukhtar with his friends said, they had great fun while visiting the Banjosa lake with special Pakoras during the hot season.

A tourist termed the Kashmir valley a heaven on earth. "The valley offers every natural beauty, from lush green fields to gushing water, waterfall, thick forests and more than all very cold weather".

The locals said "We are happy to see such a large number of tourists in our area".

Families and students were rushing towards Lake to take in its natural beauty, crystal clear streams, lush green mountains, and dense forests, said a local.

"The landscape and beauty in this part of AJK make it seem as if we are somewhere in Europe," a domestic tourist said.

The AJK Tourism Department said it was expecting that more than one million tourists would visit the region during summer season.

