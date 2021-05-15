Hundreds of vehicles denied entry at the tourist spots of Hazara during Eid vacation

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Hazara police Saturday strictly enforced lockdown and ban on the entry of tourists in Hazara division on third consecutive division and stopped hundreds of vehicle entering various picnic spots.

Hazara police have established 100 check posts at Haripur district, Abbottabad and Manshera districts where usually tourist rushes to various picnic spots.

SSP Traffic Warden Qamar Hayat Khan on the directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara visited Galyat and inspected the ban of tourist entry, enforcement of COVID-19 SOPs and lockdown.

In district Abbottabad police posts at Thai, Thandyani Chowk, Kali Mitti police have returned hundreds of vehicles that were coming from other cities owing to the ban of tourism during eid vacation by the threat of Coronavirus.

Besides restriction on tourism, DIG Hazara also deputed 6000 policemen for the enforcement of Coronavirus SOPs, lockdown and foolproof security of the region. During the three days of Eid vacation, no untoward incident has happened as police and other law enforcement agencies remained vigilant and provided security to the people.