Hundreds Of Vehicles Impounded For Defaulting On E-challan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Lahore police took strict action against 20,870 e-challan defaulters during May.
More than Rs10m fines were collected in the last month and vehicles of hundreds of e-challan defaulters were also impounded.
Five teams of traffic police conducted operations at various crossings and busy highways of the city.
CTO Lahore Amara Athar says that e-challan defaulter vehicles were being impounded at police stations and sectors and their owners cannot even get police services, driving licence, character certificate, verification and other 14 facilities.
