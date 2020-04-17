UrduPoint.com
Hundreds Of Vehicles Impounded Over Violation Of Restrictions In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 08:41 PM

Hundreds of vehicles impounded over violation of restrictions in Peshawar

Hundreds of vehicles impounded over violation of restrictions in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Friday impounded hundreds of commuters' vehicles and imposed cash penalties on their owners for boarding commuters in violation of ban on intra-district transport, said a press release issued.

On the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic, Wasim Ahmad Khalil, the officers of the traffic police have arranged check posts to create awareness among the citizens and distributed pamphlets among them regarding symptoms of coronavirus and adopting of precautionary measures in that regard.

During this operation, the traffic police impounded 1131 vehicles for boarding commuters in violation of ban on intra-district transport and parked them inside bus terminal and cash penalties were also imposed on their owners.

The SSP Traffic, Wasim Ahmad Khalil has said that operation against the violators of the official directives would continue and no leniency would be shown to anyone in this regard.

He said that the decision of lockdown and ban on public transport have been in the public interest and would be implemented in letter and spirit.

