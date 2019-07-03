Hundreds of women getting benefits from PMLN schemes: Fida Khan

Minister for Tourism Gilgit Baltistan Fida Khan Fida has said that hundreds of women of GB are getting benefits from PMLN started developmental programs including training centers, women skill development centers technical and vocational training centers

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) : Minister for Tourism Gilgit Baltistan Fida Khan Fida has said that hundreds of women of GB are getting benefits from PMLN started developmental programs including training centers, women skill development centers technical and vocational training centers.

Talking to media persons here Wednesday he said that it is the PMLN who gives a true identity to the women of Gilgit Baltistan.

He said that PMLN women wing had brought many reforms for the women of GB and has given them confidence to raise voice for their rights. The minister said that gradually the women of GB would take part in political activities to work for the development of the province.