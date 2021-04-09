Hundreds registering in PNCA talent hunt music edition to show their skills: DG

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Friday announced the results of week-17 of talent hunt music edition

The first Jury award won by Muhammad Bilal Maqbool, second by RJ Rashid Ali and third by Nomi Rajput.

The PNCA director general, announcing the results through a video message, said the PNCA would also provide opportunities to the winners in its functions.

The PNCA started this programme for the promotion of classical and semi-classical to folk, modern tunes and pop singing among the younger generation and to groom their hidden talent at the National Art Gallery.

Renowned professionals artists in different specialized music fields were taking auditions of registered participants in the PNCA.

The PNCA director general said the talent hunt programme was attracting a large number of young music aspirants as hundreds of participants were registering in the said programme to show their skills.

She said the programme was aimed to promote music along with polishing the creative skills of the young talents.