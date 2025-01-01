Hunerfest for youth empowerment, concludes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) A colourful event, Hunerfest concluded here the other day at Destination Heritage Hotel formerly known as Greens Hotel at Peshawar.

The ceremony was inaugurated by Secretary Tourism,culture & Archeology Muhammad Bakhtiar Khan and Director Archeology Dr Abdul Samad Khan

During this joint venture by Hunerzone Archeology, tourism, and artisan, stalls were organized by the youth affairs department.

Artisans from far-flung areas like D.I Khan, Swat, and Peshawar exhibited their local products.

Cultural performances also took place and New Year's night ended with a performance by Heer and Jam boys.

This was a wonderful effort by the management to revive the cultural heritage of Peshawar give the youth an opportunity and give them economic empowerment.

