Open Menu

Hunerfest For Youth Empowerment, Concludes

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Hunerfest for youth empowerment, concludes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) A colourful event, Hunerfest concluded here the other day at Destination Heritage Hotel formerly known as Greens Hotel at Peshawar.

The ceremony was inaugurated by Secretary Tourism,culture & Archeology Muhammad Bakhtiar Khan and Director Archeology Dr Abdul Samad Khan

During this joint venture by Hunerzone Archeology, tourism, and artisan, stalls were organized by the youth affairs department.

Artisans from far-flung areas like D.I Khan, Swat, and Peshawar exhibited their local products.

Cultural performances also took place and New Year's night ended with a performance by Heer and Jam boys.

This was a wonderful effort by the management to revive the cultural heritage of Peshawar give the youth an opportunity and give them economic empowerment.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Peshawar Swat Hotel Event From

Recent Stories

Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s n ..

Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson

26 minutes ago
 Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday

Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday

52 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Moh ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..

1 hour ago
 Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of ..

Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match o ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday

2 hours ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to ob ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon

2 hours ago
PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 ..

PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 points

2 hours ago
 Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family ..

UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family members from Gaza

14 hours ago
 Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 202 ..

Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 2024, data shows

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan