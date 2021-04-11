UrduPoint.com
Hunerkada Announces Music, Vocal Courses

Sun 11th April 2021 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Hunerkada Arts College Islamabad announced instrumental music and vocal training short courses and diploma.

According to Hunerkada, training courses would be arranged for three months, six months and one year.

The instrumentals courses would include Guitar, Violin, Key board, Rubab, Drums & Percussions.

Head of Hunerkada Amna Shah told APP that highly qualified, skilled and talented intellectuals of visual and performing arts would impart training.

She said that Hunerkada provides a secure platform for focused to new artists.

She said that students would learn and explore different aspects of art under the supervision of professional trainers in order to pursue shining careers in their fields in the field of music.

