Hunerkada arranges online classes in Fashion,Textile,interior designing

Hunerkada,college of Arts has arranged an online classes in Fashion,Textile,interior designing to explore creative skills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Hunerkada,college of Arts has arranged an online classes in Fashion,Textile,interior designing to explore creative skills. The classes will also offer drawing,graphic designing and painting to indulge in fantastic world of Art. According to an official, they will offer three months short course,6 months short course and 1 year diploma too.

They are starting the classes from June 28 and there will be different online workshops,he stated.

He said that the well known artist will instructor, AR Awais Saeed to tech his skills to students. He said that do not let your skills deteriorate, join our online classes and resume your learning.He said that Art and creativity are great assets in times like these, art gives us hope and challenges us to do better.Don't let your inner artist be locked in, this is the time to polish those skills and continue your progress,he stated.