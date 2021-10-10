UrduPoint.com

Hunerkada Opens Admission In Music Learning Programs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 12:10 PM

Hunerkada opens admission in music learning programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Hunkerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts (HCVPA) has opened admissions in its various music learning programs of different durations that would facilitate a learner to opt for classes as per his or her aptitude.

The classes would be conducted by professional musicians and artists including senior Vocal and Tabla artists for the Classes for up to three and six months and a maximum of one year.

The Hunerkada (the house of skills) learning program was holding Guitar, keyboard, and singing classes for two-day a week on Monday and Wednesday.

Special violin and Rabab classes would be held on Friday and Saturday, Head of Hunerkada Amna Shah told APP in her exclusive interaction.

Ms. Shah told APP that the music program was an effort to promote music of all genres, adding that the professional vocalists would polish the creative skills of the young music enthusiasts.

She said that amateur singers and musicians would get an opportunity to grow and improve their unique potential in playing musical instruments and singing.

