Hunerkada starts online music classes

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Hunerkada, college of arts has started online music classes aimed to teach the music lovers with soulful tunes. The music course including classes of singing and instruments learning.

According to an official different singing classes will be held including Folk, Classical and Contemporary. He said the duration would be 3, 6 and 12 months adding that classes will be held 4 days a week.

The source termed music is a great source of pleasure and it will help to give hope and courage to do better.