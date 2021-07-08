UrduPoint.com
Hunerkada Will Organize One-day Painting Workshop On July 12

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

Hunerkada will organize one-day painting workshop on July 12

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts would organize a one-day workshop on "Painting with Asrar Farooqi" on July 12.

In a release, Hunerkada said that the registration was underway for the participation in the workshop.

The participants should have required material for the workshop including white, lemon yellow, yellow mid, yellow ochre, orange yellow, scarlet red, Rose, crimson red, cobalt blue, prussian blue, sap green and brunt sienna.

Asrar Farooqi has been started his career as a cinema signboard painter, later, he turned on canvas and started realistic painting.

