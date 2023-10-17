(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commander Hungarian Air Force, Brigadier General József Koller along with his delegation called on Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu during his visit to Air Headquarters here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Commander Hungarian Air Force, Brigadier General József Koller along with his delegation called on Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu during his visit to Air Headquarters here on Tuesday.

The Hungarian Air Chief expressed his admiration for the professionalism of PAF personnel and praised the remarkable progress made by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) through indigenization, a PAF news release said.

The first-ever visit by the Hungarian Air Chief to Pakistan marks a significant milestone in the bilateral relations between the two countries and a new opening in Air Force to Air Force relations.

The historic event highlights the growing cooperation and friendship between Pakistan and Hungary, particularly in the realm of defence industry and military partnership.

The meeting emphasized the exchange of insight and sharing of ideas to explore potential areas of joint collaboration particularly in the domains of military technology and training programs.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pakistan Air Force and Hungarian Air Force is expected to be finalized in the near future, outlining a framework for Pakistan Air Force to provide basic and tactical level training to Hungarian Air Force pilots.

Upon his arrival, the visiting dignitary was warmly received by Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

A smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented Guard of Honor to Brigadier General József Koller.

He was also introduced to the Principal Staff Officers of Pakistan Air Force.

During the meeting, the Chief of the Air Staff provided a comprehensive insight into Pakistan Air Force's operational construct, force goals and its endeavours for the force structure with a keen focus on future warfare.

He emphasized the significance of the robust diplomatic and defence ties between Pakistan and Hungary which are built upon shared perspectives on critical matters related to regional peace, security and stability.

Appreciating the participation of Hungarian Air Force in Exercise Indus Shield at an operational air base of PAF, the Air Chief reiterated his resolve to further deepen the strong bond of friendship that unites the two nations in the face of shared challenges.

Brigadier General József Koller, expressed his unwavering resolve to enhance the existing bilateral ties in military-to-military cooperation and the training domain.

The visiting dignitary also expressed his keen interest in the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP), being spearheaded by PAF and vowed to enhance the existing bilateral technological sharing to consolidate the defence partnership that exists between the two countries.

Later on, the delegation visited various installations and technological infrastructure established at Air Headquarters including National ISR and Integrated Air Operations Center and PAF's Cyber Command. The delegation also visited National Aerospace Science and Technology Park, which will serve as a beacon of innovation to promote futuristic aerospace and aviation capabilities in the country.

The visit of Hungarian Air Chief to Pakistan signifies a resolute commitment from both nations to reinforce their partnership through fostering collaboration and promoting robust relations between their respective Air Forces.