Hungarian ambassador calls on Punjab minister for minorities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Ambassador of Hungary Zoltan Varga-Haszonits called on Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, here on Monday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, particularly in the promotion of interfaith harmony, cultural exchange, education, tourism, and protection of minorities’ rights. They underscored the importance of dialogue and collaboration in advancing mutual understanding between the peoples of Punjab and Hungary.

Welcoming the Hungarian envoy, Minister Ramesh Singh Arora highlighted the Punjab government’s vision under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to safeguard minority rights and ensure inclusive development.

He reiterated Punjab’s commitment to fostering a peaceful, tolerant, and inclusive society where citizens of all faiths enjoy equal rights and opportunities. He added that international partnerships such as those with Hungary enable sharing of best practices in the fields of human rights and cultural harmony.

Ambassador Zoltan Varga expressed Hungary’s interest in expanding people-to-people linkages, academic cooperation, and cultural diplomacy. He emphasized the potential for joint initiatives in tourism and appreciated Punjab’s efforts in strengthening interfaith dialogue and minority protection.

Both dignitaries agreed to continue such engagements to deepen mutual cooperation and reaffirmed their resolve to build stronger bridges between Hungary and Punjab.