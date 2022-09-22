UrduPoint.com

Hungarian Ambassador Meets Chief Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2022 | 10:17 PM

Ambassador of Hungary Bela Fazekas called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at the Chief Minister's Office and discussed matters of mutual interest

It was agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in the fields of agriculture, wastewater treatment and water management.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said that the provision of scholarships to Pakistani students by Hungary was a welcome step.

The Punjab government had created new facilities for investment and all kinds of facilities were given to foreign investors, he added and resolved to benefit from each other's expertise.

Ambassador Bela Fazekas said that Hungary was ready to support the Punjab government in the fields of agriculture, wastewater treatment and water management.

Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister GM Sikandar and others were also present.

