Hungarian ambassador meets Punjab Tourism secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Hungarian Ambassador to Pakistan Bela Fazekas Monday met Punjab Tourism Secretary Ehsan Bhutta at his office.

According to official sources here, the ambassador appreciated the efforts of Tourism Department for promotion of the sector in the province.

The secretary assured the visiting official of full cooperation to the Hungarian experts and officials who were in country currently or visit Pakistan in future.

The Archeology director also lauded the efforts of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and Hungarian ambassador for conserving historical sites. Souvenirs were also given to the delegation.