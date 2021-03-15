UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungarian Ambassador Meets Punjab Tourism Secretary

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Hungarian ambassador meets Punjab Tourism secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Hungarian Ambassador to Pakistan Bela Fazekas Monday met Punjab Tourism Secretary Ehsan Bhutta at his office.

According to official sources here, the ambassador appreciated the efforts of Tourism Department for promotion of the sector in the province.

The secretary assured the visiting official of full cooperation to the Hungarian experts and officials who were in country currently or visit Pakistan in future.

The Archeology director also lauded the efforts of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and Hungarian ambassador for conserving historical sites. Souvenirs were also given to the delegation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Visit Bela Government

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution highlights potential punishment ..

11 minutes ago

Jahangir Khan urges Overseas Pakistanis to use Ros ..

45 minutes ago

President, First lady receives shots of COVID-19 v ..

53 minutes ago

FTA allocates tax liabilities worth AED2.74 millio ..

56 minutes ago

National Women Championshipâ€™s Group-B matches su ..

59 minutes ago

Modon, ADCC sign MoU to empower cycling events in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.