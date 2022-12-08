Hungarian ambassador to open art exhibition at PU

Ambassador of Hungary to Pakistan Bela Fazekas will open an exhibition at the College of Art and Design (CAD) Punjab University at Grand Hall at 11.30 am on Friday (tomorrow).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Hungary to Pakistan Bela Fazekas will open an exhibition at the College of Art and Design (CAD) Punjab University at Grand Hall at 11.30 am on Friday (tomorrow).

The exhibition titled 'Islamic Architectural Heritage of Hungary' is being held in collaboration with the Hungarian embassy.