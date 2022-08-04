UrduPoint.com

Hungarian Commander Defence Forces Calls On Air Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Hungarian Commander Defence Forces calls on Air Chief

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Commander Defence Forces of Hungary Lieutenant General Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here on Thursday and appreciated sound professionalism of PAF personnel.

The visiting dignitary also acknowledged the achievements made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenisation, a PAF media release said.

The Air Chief highlighted that both countries enjoy cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the PAF and Hungarian Air Force. Both the dignitaries agreed to further revitalise defence ties including training and indigenous production. During the meeting various matters of professional interest and regional security also came under discussion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hungary Media

Recent Stories

Babar Azam pays tribute to Pakistani athletes for ..

Babar Azam pays tribute to Pakistani athletes for winning CWG 2022 competition

35 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan opens up about racism in UK

Armeena Khan opens up about racism in UK

46 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

59 minutes ago
 ECP all set to hold general elections as it finali ..

ECP all set to hold general elections as it finalizes delimitations of constitue ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Japan agree to strengthen bilateral poli ..

Pakistan, Japan agree to strengthen bilateral political, economic and trade ties

2 hours ago
 Sugar mills produces two million tonnes of surplus ..

Sugar mills produces two million tonnes of surplus sugar last crushing season

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.