Hungarian Commander Defence Forces calls on Air Chief

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Commander Defence Forces of Hungary Lieutenant General Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here on Thursday and appreciated sound professionalism of PAF personnel.

The visiting dignitary also acknowledged the achievements made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenisation, a PAF media release said.

The Air Chief highlighted that both countries enjoy cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the PAF and Hungarian Air Force. Both the dignitaries agreed to further revitalise defence ties including training and indigenous production. During the meeting various matters of professional interest and regional security also came under discussion.