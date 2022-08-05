UrduPoint.com

Hungarian Commander Defence Forces Calls On CJCSC

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2022 | 10:41 PM

Hungarian Commander Defence Forces calls on CJCSC

Commander of Hungarian Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi who is on official visit to Pakistan called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza here at Joint Staff Headquarters on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Commander of Hungarian Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi who is on official visit to Pakistan called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza here at Joint Staff Headquarters on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of bilateral defence cooperation including security, military exchanges, training and prevailing regional environment were discussed, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

On the occasion, the Commander of Hungarian Defence Forces said that these mutually beneficial interactions had deepened the bilateral defence relationship, strengthened the cooperation and enhanced mutual understanding between the two armies.

The CJCSC reaffirmed the strong and long-standing bilateral defence relationship between Hungary and Pakistan.

Earlier upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee ISPR Visit Hungary

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan rebuffs Fawad Chau ..

Election Commission of Pakistan rebuffs Fawad Chaudhry's allegations

6 minutes ago
 ECP decision removes veneer of honesty from Imran ..

ECP decision removes veneer of honesty from Imran Khan: Sharjeel

6 minutes ago
 LWMC's social mobilization wing highlighting impor ..

LWMC's social mobilization wing highlighting importance of cleanliness

7 minutes ago
 Kashmir in state of war: Experts

Kashmir in state of war: Experts

7 minutes ago
 Relatives of trapped Mexican miners pray for mirac ..

Relatives of trapped Mexican miners pray for miracle

24 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan issues show cause ..

Election Commission of Pakistan issues show cause notice to Imran Khan in foreig ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.