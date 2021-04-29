ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Hungary in Islamabad Béla Fazekas Thursday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and briefed him on the forthcoming visit of the Hungarian Foreign Minister to Pakistan.

On the invitation of Foreign Minister Qureshi, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto will arrive here on Friday (April 30) on his maiden official visit along with a high-level business delegation comprising over 20 leading businessmen.

During the meeting, they also exchanged views on promotion of economic and trade, cultural and academic ties between the two countries.

The ambassador briefed the minister on the unique culture of the people of Hungary and his country's historical ties with Central Asia.

The foreign minister said he was looking forward to welcoming Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto to Pakistan and hoped that the visit would provide further momentum to the existing cordial ties and growing cooperation.

The foreign minister agreed with the ambassador's views on maintaining regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.