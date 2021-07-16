UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungarian Envoy Calls On Air Chief

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 08:48 PM

Hungarian envoy calls on Air Chief

Ambassador of Hungary to Pakistan Bela Fazekas Friday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Hungary to Pakistan Bela Fazekas Friday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel and exceptional progress made by the PAF over the years, especially through indigenization, a news release said.

The Air Chief highlighted the cordial relations between the two countries and reiterated his resolve to further augment the existing cooperation between the two Air Forces.

During the meeting, various matters of mutual interest and professional cooperation also came under discussion, it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Progress Hungary Bela

Recent Stories

Quality education top priority of govt : Chief Min ..

28 seconds ago

US Chargd'affaires calls on COAS

30 seconds ago

Most People in UK to Keep Wearing Face Masks When ..

33 seconds ago

MD USC resigns due to personal reasons

5 minutes ago

Israeli Prime Minister, South Korean President Dis ..

5 minutes ago

Greenland Suspends Issuance of Oil, Gas Exploratio ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.