Hungarian envoy calls on Air Chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Hungary to Pakistan Bela Fazekas Friday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel and exceptional progress made by the PAF over the years, especially through indigenization, a news release said.

The Air Chief highlighted the cordial relations between the two countries and reiterated his resolve to further augment the existing cooperation between the two Air Forces.

During the meeting, various matters of mutual interest and professional cooperation also came under discussion, it added.