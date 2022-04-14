Hungarian envoy calls on COAS

Hungarian Ambassador Bela Fazekas Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters and appreciated Pakistan's positive role for regional peace and stability

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Hungarian Ambassador Bela Fazekas Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters and appreciated Pakistan's positive role for regional peace and stability.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional situation and measures to enhance bilateral defence collaboration between the two countries were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The COAS said Pakistan valued its relations with Hungary, which were based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace security and stability.

The visiting dignitary pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.