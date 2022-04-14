UrduPoint.com

Hungarian Envoy Calls On COAS

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 10:33 PM

Hungarian envoy calls on COAS

Hungarian Ambassador Bela Fazekas Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters and appreciated Pakistan's positive role for regional peace and stability

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Hungarian Ambassador Bela Fazekas Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters and appreciated Pakistan's positive role for regional peace and stability.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional situation and measures to enhance bilateral defence collaboration between the two countries were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The COAS said Pakistan valued its relations with Hungary, which were based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace security and stability.

The visiting dignitary pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Hungary Bela All

Recent Stories

No political role as country's future rests on dem ..

No political role as country's future rests on democracy: DG ISPR

3 minutes ago
 Lithuania to Offer Ukraine Use of Klaipeda Port fo ..

Lithuania to Offer Ukraine Use of Klaipeda Port for Grain Exports - Lithuanian P ..

3 minutes ago
 CIA Chief Says Russia's Operation in Ukraine Repre ..

CIA Chief Says Russia's Operation in Ukraine Represents 1st Immediate Threat to ..

3 minutes ago
 US Charges 3 Russian Officials for Weakening US Pa ..

US Charges 3 Russian Officials for Weakening US Partnership With European Allies ..

7 minutes ago
 CSTO Discusses Crisis Response Mechanisms, Collect ..

CSTO Discusses Crisis Response Mechanisms, Collective Forces - Russian Defense M ..

7 minutes ago
 SITE Association poses confidence in Shehbaz

SITE Association poses confidence in Shehbaz

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.