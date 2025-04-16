Open Menu

Hungarian Envoy Calls On Deputy PM Ishaq Dar

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Hungarian envoy calls on Deputy PM Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Ambassador of Hungary Béla Fazekas Wednesday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and discussed matters relating to mutual interests.

During the meeting, they expressed keen interest in strengthening bilateral ties and looked forward to the upcoming visit of the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó, a press release issued by the foreign office spokesperson said.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders participates in Global Ju ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in Global Justice, Love, and Peace Summit ..

8 minutes ago
 Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition ..

Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition in China

53 minutes ago
 GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social securit ..

GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social security reforms in Oman

1 hour ago
 China always supports Pakistan during every critic ..

China always supports Pakistan during every critical time: PM Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 e& UAE revolutionises telecom tower inspections wi ..

E& UAE revolutionises telecom tower inspections with AI-powered drones

2 hours ago
 Korea's exports to Middle East rise 3.5% in Q1

Korea's exports to Middle East rise 3.5% in Q1

2 hours ago
Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drin ..

Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drink ‘Black Water?

2 hours ago
 Robber who raped a woman in front of her husband d ..

Robber who raped a woman in front of her husband during robbery killed in Faisal ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Airline Granted Permission to Increase Flights ..

UAE Airline Granted Permission to Increase Flights to Karachi

2 hours ago
 MoF launches 1st cohort of Specialised Certificate ..

MoF launches 1st cohort of Specialised Certificate in Government Procurement Pro ..

2 hours ago
 GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosec ..

GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosecution witnesses fail to appear ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro d’Abruzzo to perfection

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan