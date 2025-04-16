Hungarian envoy calls on Deputy PM Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Ambassador of Hungary Béla Fazekas Wednesday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and discussed matters relating to mutual interests.

During the meeting, they expressed keen interest in strengthening bilateral ties and looked forward to the upcoming visit of the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó, a press release issued by the foreign office spokesperson said.