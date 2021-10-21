Hungarian envoy hails Fatima Ahsan for winning 'Article Writing Competition'

UrduPoint.com

Hungarian Ambassador Bla Fazekas Thursday hailed Fatima Ahsan for winning the Article Writing Competition jointly organised by the Embassy of Hungary and Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) to raise awareness among the Pakistani youth about the significance of sustainability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Hungarian Ambassador Bla Fazekas Thursday hailed Fatima Ahsan for winning the Article Writing Competition jointly organised by the Embassy of Hungary and Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) to raise awareness among the Pakistani youth about the significance of sustainability.

In a joint presser held here at the Embassy of Hungary, Ambassador Bla Fazekas and SDPI Executive Director Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri presented the winning prize to Fatima Ahsan - the winner of the competition who wrote her essay on "Importance of Waste Management for Sustainable Living." Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Bla Fazekas said the competition was held for the youth between 20 to 35 years of age where some 137 registrations were received that made it difficult for the jury to decide the winner.

He said Fatima's essay was very scientific in approach that eloquently explained the topic and solutions for sustainable living, adding, "You deserve the first prize and I also extend her participation to attend Planet Budapest 2021 Sustainability Expo and Summit." He said Hungary had been long committed to save the world for the upcoming generations, therefore the embassy with SDPI jointly organised the competition.

The ambassador informed that Hungary was hosting the international event of Planet Budapest 2021 Sustainability Expo and Summit from November 29, till December 5, 2021.

"It is in fact a series of events consisting of four different events that will provide for different international stakeholders to pursue a pragmatic, solution-oriented approach open to innovative and cost-effective technologies," he told.

He added that keeping in view Pakistan's vulnerability due to climate change, the new technologies exhibited during the Expo and the outcome of the summit could help the Pakistani experts and decision makers to preserve the natural resources and nature of their country.

"We are in the forefront of international efforts to tackle climate change and sustianability. Hungary has the oldest long term plan of sustainability and net zero emissions by 2050," he mentioned.

Addressing the media, SDPI Executive Director Dr Abid Suleri said it was a great pleasure to co-host the writing competition with the Embassy of Hungary.

He commented that Planet Budapest 2021 Summit had micro, meso and macro level implications. As the summit was going to be held straight after the COP-26 where over 125 countries were going to pledge to cut their carbon emissions. The Forum would extend practical guidance for reducing carbon emissions, he added.

"The summit will also help Pakistani delegation to explore more venues of bilateral collaboration with many other Central European countries," Dr Abid said.

Responding to media queries, the Hungarian Ambassador Bla Fazekas said he had extended the invitation for the summit to Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibili Faraz who extended his gratitude for participating in the summit.

