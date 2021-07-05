UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungarian Envoy, KP Governor Discuss Bilateral Issues

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 07:43 PM

Hungarian envoy, KP governor discuss bilateral issues

Hungarian Ambassador to Pakistan Bela Fazekas Monday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman at the Governor House in Nathiyagali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Hungarian Ambassador to Pakistan Bela Fazekas Monday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman at the Governor House in Nathiyagali.

They discussed bilateral issues including how to promote people to people contacts and investment potential in tourism, mineral and agriculture sectors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Agriculture Bela

Recent Stories

UAE a leading investment hub for global healthcare ..

1 minute ago

574,453 persons vaccinated against corona

3 minutes ago

For first time Balochistan getting attention by an ..

3 minutes ago

South Koreans Urged to Leave Afghanistan by End of ..

3 minutes ago

DC holds district price control committee meeting

3 minutes ago

Pliskova into first Wimbledon quarter-final

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.