Hungarian envoy, KP governor discuss bilateral issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Hungarian Ambassador to Pakistan Bela Fazekas Monday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman at the Governor House in Nathiyagali.

They discussed bilateral issues including how to promote people to people contacts and investment potential in tourism, mineral and agriculture sectors.