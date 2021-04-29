UrduPoint.com
Hungarian Foreign Minister Due Friday On Maiden Visit

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 01:45 PM

Hungarian foreign minister due Friday on maiden visit

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto will arrive here Friday on his maiden official visit, on the invitation of Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto will arrive here Friday on his maiden official visit, on the invitation of Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Foreign Minister Szijjarto will be accompanied by a high-level business delegation comprising over 20 leading businessmen to explore business opportunities in Pakistan, a Foreign Office statement said.

Besides one-on-one meeting with Foreign Minister Qureshi, the Hungarian foreign minister will also have delegation-level talks.

The talks will review the existing bilateral relations and chart the way forward for taking the relationship to the next level.

The two foreign ministers will particularly focus on enhancing cooperation in bilateral trade, economy and other potential areas such as agricultural research and food industry, environment industry including waste and water resource management, science and engineering technology, and higher education.

The two foreign ministers would also exchange views on regional and international issues.

Both foreign ministers will jointly address Pakistan-Hungary Economic Diplomacy event, which will be attended by Hungarian business delegation as well as representatives of Pakistani companies.

The two foreign ministers had, last month, virtually launched the Hungary-Pakistan Trade and Economic Window and addressed the first-ever Hungary-Pakistan Business Forum attended by over 100 companies from both sides.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Szijjarto will also interact with other dignitaries.

Bilateral cooperation is growing between Pakistan and Hungary across a wide range of areas of common interest. Deepening collaboration in economic, trade, energy and investment sectors is the focus of the two governments.

The visit of Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary will positively contribute to cementing the multifaceted bilateral relationship and enhancing mutual understanding on regional and international issues.

