Hungarian PM Likely To Visit Pakistan In February: Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2022 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Hungarian Ambassador Bela Fazekas Wednesday said the Hungarian prime minister was expected to visit Pakistan in February and he was looking forward for signing of agreements for cooperation in various areas, including sports.

The envoy was talking to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs (SAPM) Muhammad Usman Dar during a meeting here.

The SAPM briefed the ambassador about the government's initiatives for youth development in Pakistan, including the Kamyab Jawan Programme, said a news release.

Dar said the Kamyab Jawan Programme was working in three areas, including education, employment and engagement of youth through various initiatives.

Under the Kamyab Jawan Programme, he said over Rs 30 billion had been disbursed among the youth for encouraging an entrepreneurial culture and creating employment opportunities in the country.

Ambassador Bela Fazekas congratulated the SAPM and his team for the mega sports event recently held in Islamabad. "It was fascinating development for sports in Pakistan. We are willing to collaborate and cooperate for development of sports in Pakistan," he remarked.

The ambassador said Hungary had expertise in setting up sports academies and coaching, especially in football.

The SAPM welcomed the offer of cooperation in the sports sector by the Hungarian ambassador. It was agreed to hold follow-up meetings of technical and working teams from both sides so that areas for bilateral cooperation were identified before the Hungarian PM's scheduled visit.

