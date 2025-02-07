Hungarian State Secretary lauds Pakistan Armed Forces’ professionalism

(@Abdulla99267510)

Visiting dignitary acknowledges Pakistan Army’s sacrifices in fight against terrorism

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2025) State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Defence of Hungary Tamás Vargha lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army's sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

He made these remarks during meeting with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, in Rawalpindi.

The both sides discussed evolving regional dynamics and emphasized the importance of exploring new opportunities for mutually beneficial collaboration in defense and security domains between both countries.