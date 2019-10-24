UrduPoint.com
Hungary Committed To Realize Joint Cultural Project: Ambassador Of Hungary

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 04:55 PM

Hungary committed to realize joint cultural project: Ambassador of Hungary

The ambassador of Hungary stvanSzabo has said that Hungary is committed to realize a joint cultural project, which is the restoration and exhibition of the painting of the Hungarian artist August Schoefft who lived in the court of maharaja Sher Singh in Lahore in the 19th century

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th October, 2019) The ambassador of Hungary stvan Szabo has said that Hungary is committed to realize a joint cultural project, which is the restoration and exhibition of the painting of the Hungarian artist August Schoefft who lived in the court of maharaja Sher Singh in Lahore in the 19th century.On the same day on 23rd of October, Hungary celebrates the 63rd anniversary of the 1956 Revolution and Freedom Fight against the communist regime and the occupying Russian forces.

While talking on the 63rd anniversary of the regime change in the Hungary, the ambassador said that the geographical distance between Hungary and Pakistan considered far.

In size and population, that is also difficult to compare. In culture Hungary is very much different, nevertheless the Hungarian-Pakistani relations are excellent, cordial and friendly. Pakistan is not only an important partner to Hungary in South-Asia, but also a target country as Hungarian scholarship program has been running for 4 years.

