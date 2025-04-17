Hungary's Foreign And Trade Minister In Islamabad On Official Visit
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto arrived here on Thursday on an official visit, at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar,
He was received at the airport by Muhammad Ayyub, Additional Secretary Europe, Ambassador of Hungary and other senior officials.
Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó is accompanied by a high-level business delegation to explore business opportunities in Pakistan.
Besides one-on-one meeting, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, will have delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister Szijjártó.
During the visit, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and an Agreement on Cooperation in the fields of Culture (2025-2027), Archaeology and Cultural Heritage, and the Abolition of Visas for holders of Diplomatic Passports will be signed.
