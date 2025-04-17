Open Menu

Hungary's Foreign And Trade Minister In Islamabad On Official Visit

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Hungary's foreign and trade minister in Islamabad on official visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto arrived here on Thursday on an official visit, at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar,

He was received at the airport by Muhammad Ayyub, Additional Secretary Europe, Ambassador of Hungary and other senior officials.

Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó is accompanied by a high-level business delegation to explore business opportunities in Pakistan.

Besides one-on-one meeting, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, will have delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister Szijjártó.

During the visit, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and an Agreement on Cooperation in the fields of Culture (2025-2027), Archaeology and Cultural Heritage, and the Abolition of Visas for holders of Diplomatic Passports will be signed.

Recent Stories

ADNOC Drilling awarded $1.63 billion, five-year In ..

ADNOC Drilling awarded $1.63 billion, five-year Integrated Drilling Services con ..

4 minutes ago
 Mubadala announces $600 million investment in Nord ..

Mubadala announces $600 million investment in Nord Anglia Education

19 minutes ago
 Minister of Justice, Spanish Ambassador discuss st ..

Minister of Justice, Spanish Ambassador discuss strengthening cooperation

34 minutes ago
 Sharjah School Librarians Conference calls for har ..

Sharjah School Librarians Conference calls for harnessing technology, community ..

49 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Eva ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Evacuation Day

2 hours ago
 Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged

Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka features intricate ..

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka features intricate details crafted by Emirati wo ..

11 hours ago
 Roadmap to improve metabolic health for all white ..

Roadmap to improve metabolic health for all white paper unveiled during Abu Dhab ..

11 hours ago
 Industry-first travel content creator college laun ..

Industry-first travel content creator college launched in Dubai

11 hours ago
 25 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip

25 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan