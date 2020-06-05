Hungu Police foiled an attempt of smuggling

Hangu police have foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of drugs and arrested a smugglers here on Thursday

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Hangu police have foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of drugs and arrested a smugglers here on Thursday.

During the blockade on Samari Road, 2 kg of cannabis was recovered from a motorcyclist and an inter-district drug smuggler involved in drug trafficking was arrested. A case has been registered against the arrested accused in City Police Station for drug trafficking. ASI Sherzaman Khan, led by DSP City Hafiz Mohammad Nazir Khan, on a tip-off, set up a special roadblock on Samari Road and recovered 2 kg of cannabis from the possession of motorcyclist Mohammad Khalid Mir Ajab Khan, resident of Road Medina Colony.

Inter-district drug smuggler caught while smuggling drugs has been shifted to Police Station City including motorcycle number 3580. A case has been registered against him. Preliminary investigation has been started from the accused. DP Ohangu Shahid Ahmad Khan was quoted as saying that strict legal action is being taken against those involved in the heinous drug trade.