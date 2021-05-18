UrduPoint.com
Hunza Administration Closes KKH For Traffic As A Precautionary Measure To Avoid Any Untoward Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 06:43 PM

Hunza administration closes KKH for traffic as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward situation

District Administration has closed Karakoram Highway (KKH) in Hassanabad Hunza for all types of traffic as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward situation as a result of Shishper GLOF

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :District Administration has closed Karakoram Highway (KKH) in Hassanabad Hunza for all types of traffic as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward situation as a result of Shishper GLOF.

Traffic has been diverted from Murtazabad Hunza toward SAS Valley Nagar as alternate road.

According to Deputy Commissioner Hunza Fiaz Ahmed water discharge from the Shishper Glacial Lake is 5424 cusecs.

He has said that about 70% of the water has discharged from the lake.

Meanwhile water discharge from Shishper Glacial Lake continue without causing any major damages to community properties and Karakorum Highway.

