Hunza as first district in GB to administer 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine to almost 100% population

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Hunza has become the first district in Gilgit-Baltistan to administer the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to almost 100 percent of its population above 18 age group.

So far, 56 percent of Gilgit-Baltistan's adult population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

Ghizer stands second with 80% eligible population followed by Nagar (66%), Ghanche (63%), Skardu (60%), Shigar (59%), Gilgit (59%), Astore (55%), Kharmang (54%), and Diamer (23%).