Hunza As First District In GB To Administer 1st Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Almost 100% Population
Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 02:40 AM
Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Hunza has become the first district in Gilgit-Baltistan to administer the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to almost 100 percent of its population above 18 age group.
So far, 56 percent of Gilgit-Baltistan's adult population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
Ghizer stands second with 80% eligible population followed by Nagar (66%), Ghanche (63%), Skardu (60%), Shigar (59%), Gilgit (59%), Astore (55%), Kharmang (54%), and Diamer (23%).