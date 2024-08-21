Hunza Campaign Promotes Sustainable Development And Eco-tourism
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2024 | 10:16 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) A week-long campaign on sustainable development, eco-tourism, and clean water has come to an end at Karakorum International University's Hunza campus. The campaign, launched by WWF-Pakistan, Maati TV, and KIU, trained students in interactive theater and documentary film making.
On the final day, students staged a theater performance highlighting issues of clean water in Hunza and the role of women in community development. Four short films produced by the students were also screened, focusing on clean water, eco-tourism, sustainable development, and challenges to the Burushaski language.
Experts praised the students' efforts and the organizations involved in the campaign. Nisar Ahmed, Manager Communications at WWF-Pakistan, thanked the audience and appreciated the students' creative work. He also mentioned WWF-Pakistan's project "Water Resource Accountability in Pakistan", which aims to ensure effective and sustainable management of water resources in the region.
