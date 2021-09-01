Hunza to supply surplus electricity after completion of new projects

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Senior Minister Gilgit Baltistan Col (r) Abbaidullah Baig Wednesday said Hunza will supply surplus electricity to other districts after completion of the new projects.

Talking to media, he said the 54MW Attabad Power Project will be completed in three years.

He said issues regarding the 2.8MW Run-of-the-River power project were resolved and the District Administration has issued section-4.

The minister said the Misgar Power Project was not suitable to generate power during winter.