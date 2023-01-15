Hunza Winter Sports Feast 2023 attracts foreigners

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :A seven-day 'Winter Sports Feast 2023' attracted foreign tourists as well as locals who visited from various parts of the country at Attababad Lake in Hunza.

According to a private news channel, Winter Sports feast 2023 is aimed at promoting sports activities among the youth.

During the feast, local popular sports competitions including ice hockey, and ice skating attracted the tourists besides a grand cultural show.

Risme Shop, Risme Tao, Mayfung and other local traditions will be specially presented to attract national and international tourists to the area and help preserve the local culture.

The tourism department, winter sports Association and the local administration organized the mega-event.