UrduPoint.com

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' Becomes Voice Of Oppressed People: Farrukh

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2022 | 12:40 AM

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' becomes voice of oppressed people: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Saturday said the 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March,' launched by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), had become an effective voice of people of the province, who were suffering at the hands of PPP government for the last 14 years consistently.

In a tweet, the minister said a large number of people had taken to streets in Sindh what he called 'rebellion' against the PPP government that always promoted hoarders, mafia and lawlessness in the province for personal gains of the party leadership.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf March Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

PTI is not only political party but a movement fo ..

PTI is not only political party but a movement for change: Ali M Khan

15 minutes ago
 Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties ..

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties thaw

42 minutes ago
 CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelin ..

CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelines to revive Zoo

42 minutes ago
 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for p ..

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for public rights: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

42 minutes ago
 Tuchel slams Chelsea fans for singing Abramovich's ..

Tuchel slams Chelsea fans for singing Abramovich's name during Ukraine applause

42 minutes ago
 Iran welcomes Saudi crown prince's remarks on ties ..

Iran welcomes Saudi crown prince's remarks on ties

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>