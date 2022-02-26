UrduPoint.com

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' Demonstrates Public Distrust In PPP-led Govt: Farrukh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2022 | 04:10 PM

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' demonstrates public distrust in PPP-led govt: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said the "Huqooq-e-Sindh March" (Sindh rights march) manifested the growing distrust of the people in the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led government in the province marred by bad governance, corruption and lawlessness.

In a news statement, he said that the 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would start from Ghotki which would reach Karachi on March 6 after passing through multiple districts of the province.

The minister said the PPP was ruling the province for the last 13 years, but failed to ensure public welfare and control crime rate.

Due to insufficient number of ambulances, patients were still brought to hospitals in Sindh on wheelbarrow.

He lashed out at the PPP government for shifting blame of massive wheat misappropriation in Sindh on rats who, he ironically said, emboldened by witnessing a large-scale corruption in the province.

Farrukh astonished by the silence of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto despite the confession of his party's food Minister on the floor of the provincial assembly about his corruption.

The people of Karachi had been left at the mercy of tanker mafia and hoarders, he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Provincial Assembly Ghotki Pakistan Peoples Party March From Government Wheat Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Rashid Khan’s return can give boost to Qalandars ..

Rashid Khan’s return can give boost to Qalandars in final clash with Sultans

1 hour ago
 Protecting common man from effects of global price ..

Protecting common man from effects of global price-hike top priority: PM

2 hours ago
 Covid-19 claims 14 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 14 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill one terrorist in North Waziri ..

Security forces kill one terrorist in North Waziristan: ISPR

3 hours ago
 EU adds Russian President, Foreign Minister to its ..

EU adds Russian President, Foreign Minister to its sanctions list

4 hours ago
 Challenges of Quality Management in Pakistan Railw ..

Challenges of Quality Management in Pakistan Railway

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>