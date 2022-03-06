UrduPoint.com

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' Long-awaited Movement For Public Rights: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2022 | 12:19 AM

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for public rights: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had launched a vibrant and much-awaited movement under the banner of 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' to ensure the public rights, which were being denied by the provincial government since long

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had launched a vibrant and much-awaited movement under the banner of 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' to ensure the public rights, which were being denied by the provincial government since long.

In a tweet, the minister asked the PTI workers to stand up and get the Sindh rights by downing the idols of oppression and barbarism.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf March Government

Recent Stories

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties ..

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties thaw

38 seconds ago
 CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelin ..

CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelines to revive Zoo

40 seconds ago
 Tuchel slams Chelsea fans for singing Abramovich's ..

Tuchel slams Chelsea fans for singing Abramovich's name during Ukraine applause

43 seconds ago
 Iran welcomes Saudi crown prince's remarks on ties ..

Iran welcomes Saudi crown prince's remarks on ties

45 seconds ago
 Iran, UN watchdog agree approach to resolve nuclea ..

Iran, UN watchdog agree approach to resolve nuclear issues

59 minutes ago
 Moscow, Kyiv to hold third round of talks Monday

Moscow, Kyiv to hold third round of talks Monday

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>