'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for public rights: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had launched a vibrant and much-awaited movement under the banner of 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' to ensure the public rights, which were being denied by the provincial government since long.

In a tweet, the minister asked the PTI workers to stand up and get the Sindh rights by downing the idols of oppression and barbarism.