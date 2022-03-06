- Home
'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' Long-awaited Movement For Public Rights: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2022 | 12:19 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had launched a vibrant and much-awaited movement under the banner of 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' to ensure the public rights, which were being denied by the provincial government since long.
In a tweet, the minister asked the PTI workers to stand up and get the Sindh rights by downing the idols of oppression and barbarism.