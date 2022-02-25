Huqooq March to expose corruption, bad governance of Sindh Govt: Qureshi

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi Friday said PTI's Huqooq-e-Sindh March will expose over 13 years long poor performance and corruption of Pakistan Peoples Party's Sindh government

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi Friday said PTI's Huqooq-e-Sindh March will expose over 13 years long poor performance and corruption of Pakistan Peoples Party's Sindh government.

Talking to the media here, Qureshi said the march would start on February 26 from Ghotki district and culminate in Karachi.

"This government hasn't given anything except plunder of the public funds and corruption," he alleged.

He blamed the PPP for posting favourits and incapable persons in the government departments.

Qureshi accused the PPP for squandering the funds meant for the welfare of the poor people.

He believed that increasing popularity of PTI in Sindh was worrying the PPP's leadership.

He said the people of Sindh want change and alternate leadership which only the PTI could provide.