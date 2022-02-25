UrduPoint.com

Huqooq March Will Prove To Be Voice Of Downtrodden People: Ali Zaidi

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2022 | 10:05 PM

Huqooq March will prove to be voice of downtrodden people: Ali Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs and PTI Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday said Sindh Huqooq March will prove to be the voice of the downtrodden people against the cruel provincial government of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs and PTI Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday said Sindh Huqooq March will prove to be the voice of the downtrodden people against the cruel provincial government of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Talking to the media in Jamshoro district, on way to Ghotki from where the march would start for Karachi, Zaidi blamed the PPP for rampant corruption and bad governance in the province.

He also held the provincial government responsible for rising crimes, killings and incidents of harassment in the educational institutions.

He pointed towards several incidents of killings of men and women across the province to argue that the Sindh government had failed to protect lives and assets of the people.

The minister observed that the enthusiasm of the people was showing that the march would become a successful protest against the provincial government.

Zaidi said the march would be led by the PTI's central and provincial leaders and that it would represent the people's complaints and feelings of disapproval against the PPP's government.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Jamshoro Ghotki Ali Haider Pakistan Peoples Party March Women Media From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Five MSF workers kidnapped in Cameroon

Five MSF workers kidnapped in Cameroon

2 minutes ago
 6 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochis ..

6 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 PTI leadership striving hard to overcome inflation ..

PTI leadership striving hard to overcome inflation, boost economy: Usman Dar

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan rules out joining camp politics; urges di ..

Pakistan rules out joining camp politics; urges diplomatic solution of Russia-Uk ..

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan minister grieves on death of Dr, Hai B ..

Balochistan minister grieves on death of Dr, Hai Baloch

3 minutes ago
 Football: Europa Conference League last-16 draw

Football: Europa Conference League last-16 draw

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>