UrduPoint.com

"Huqooq Sindh March" Becomes Voice Of Sindh, Says PTI Leader

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2022 | 07:16 PM

"Huqooq Sindh March" becomes voice of Sindh, says PTI leader

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Qureshi on Tuesday said that the "Huqooq Sindh March" launched by the PTI leadership from Ghotki to Karachi has become the voice Sindhis

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Qureshi on Tuesday said that the "Huqooq Sindh March" launched by the PTI leadership from Ghotki to Karachi has become the voice Sindhis.

The mass participation of the people of Sindh in this march is a proof that the people of rural and urban areas of Sindh are not even one percent satisfied with the performance of PPP, he said in a statement.

He advised the PPP leadership that they should end the long march and go back to their homes as the people have come to know their true faces.

He said that during the 13 years of government, the PPP had done nothing but corruption.

Today, the whole of Sindh is in ruins. Even in Nawabshah and Larkana, the strongholds of the PPP, basic facilities are not available, Qureshi said, adding that the condition of health and education was also deplorable.

He said that the entire infrastructure of the province had been destroyed as despite spending billions of rupees every year in the name of development works, 80% of the population of Sindh do not have access to clean drinking water.

There are ghost schools and ghost teachers in urban as well as rural areas in whose name millions of rupees are being usurped, he alleged.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Water Long March Nawabshah Larkana Ghotki March From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

UK says evicting Russia from UN Security Council a ..

UK says evicting Russia from UN Security Council among 'all options'

5 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai pavilions timings extended for fin ..

Expo 2020 Dubai pavilions timings extended for final month

5 minutes ago
 UK says evicting Russia from UN Security Council a ..

UK says evicting Russia from UN Security Council among 'all options' on table

5 minutes ago
 Sports highlight soft image of country: minister

Sports highlight soft image of country: minister

5 minutes ago
 Admin conducts 1581 raids to check profiteering; s ..

Admin conducts 1581 raids to check profiteering; seals four shops

8 minutes ago
 3 officers reshuffled

3 officers reshuffled

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>