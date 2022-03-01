"Huqooq Sindh March" becomes voice of Sindh, says PTI leader

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Qureshi on Tuesday said that the "Huqooq Sindh March" launched by the PTI leadership from Ghotki to Karachi has become the voice Sindhis

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Qureshi on Tuesday said that the "Huqooq Sindh March" launched by the PTI leadership from Ghotki to Karachi has become the voice Sindhis.

The mass participation of the people of Sindh in this march is a proof that the people of rural and urban areas of Sindh are not even one percent satisfied with the performance of PPP, he said in a statement.

He advised the PPP leadership that they should end the long march and go back to their homes as the people have come to know their true faces.

He said that during the 13 years of government, the PPP had done nothing but corruption.

Today, the whole of Sindh is in ruins. Even in Nawabshah and Larkana, the strongholds of the PPP, basic facilities are not available, Qureshi said, adding that the condition of health and education was also deplorable.

He said that the entire infrastructure of the province had been destroyed as despite spending billions of rupees every year in the name of development works, 80% of the population of Sindh do not have access to clean drinking water.

There are ghost schools and ghost teachers in urban as well as rural areas in whose name millions of rupees are being usurped, he alleged.