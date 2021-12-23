Hurdles in business being removed to accelerate economic activities: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the purpose of Lahore Technopolis is to provide facilities to Pakistani companies.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan can progress rapidly by bringing revolution through IT sector.

He was addressing foundation stone laying ceremony of Special Technical Zone, Technopolis in Lahore today (Thursday).

He said that overseas Pakistanis are our precious asset. He said that the purpose of Lahore Technopolis is to provide facilities to Pakistani companies.

The Prime Minister said that hurdles in business are being removed to accelerate the economic activities.

He said that boosting exports and creation of new jobs are two main issues. He said that the economy cannot progress without boosting exports.

Imran Khan said that China has achieved economic power status through controlling corruption at a higher level and boosting exports.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that 700 acres of land will be allocated for the Special Technology Zone, Lahore Technopolis.

He said that the Special Technology Zone and Knowledge Park will develop the region. He hoped that this project will be completed soon.