UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hurling Abuses In Name Of Family Females Not Our Culture, Says Farrukh

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Hurling abuses in name of family females not our culture, says Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday gave befitting response to PML-N's Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Rohale Asghar for associating culture of Punjab with passing on derogatory remarks in the name of family females.

In a tweet, the minister said, "Our culture inculcates respect of mothers and sisters as hurling abuses in their name is not the part of our culture."He asked Sheikh Rohale to abstain from linking his 'filthy' language and thoughts with the culture of Punjab.

Farrukh regretted Rohale's misogynistic conduct and said the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leadership would rather appreciate him instead of reprimanding his unethical remarks.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim Family From

Recent Stories

PTCL signs MoU with GCU for providing premium ICT ..

24 minutes ago

Opposition decides to bring no-confidence motion a ..

31 minutes ago

Three held for pilfering electricity

2 minutes ago

10 dead, 845 injured in 788 accidents in Punjab

6 minutes ago

Malaika Bukhari says PML-N has record of attacking ..

45 minutes ago

Putin, Biden Shake Hands Ahead of Geneva Summit

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.