Hurling abuses in name of family females not our culture, says Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday gave befitting response to PML-N's Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Rohale Asghar for associating culture of Punjab with passing on derogatory remarks in the name of family females.

In a tweet, the minister said, "Our culture inculcates respect of mothers and sisters as hurling abuses in their name is not the part of our culture."He asked Sheikh Rohale to abstain from linking his 'filthy' language and thoughts with the culture of Punjab.

Farrukh regretted Rohale's misogynistic conduct and said the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leadership would rather appreciate him instead of reprimanding his unethical remarks.