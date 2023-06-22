Open Menu

Hurricane Shabaz Helps Mirpurkhas To Register Easy Victory Against Sanghar

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Hurricane Shabaz helps Mirpurkhas to register easy victory against Sanghar

Hurricane bowling of pace Shahbaz Ali helped Mirpurkhas to register an easy victory of 111 runs against Sanghar in a match of PCB Regional Inter-District Under-19 (Hyderabad Region) Tournament 2022-23 played at Municipal Sports Complex Mirpurkhas on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ):Hurricane bowling of pace Shahbaz Ali helped Mirpurkhas to register an easy victory of 111 runs against Sanghar in a match of PCB Regional Inter-District Under-19 (Hyderabad Region) Tournament 2022-23 played at Municipal Sports Complex Mirpurkhas on Wednesday.

Right-arm medium-fast Shahbaz Ali clinched all ten wickets of Sanghar in 9.2 overs giving only 27 runs and setting a new record of 10 wicket haul in the tournament.

After winning the toss, Mirpurkhas set a target of 180 runs in 38.

1 overs as a result of sensible batting of middle order batters Zaheer Khalid 42, Muhammad Hammad 39, Zaid Bin Sharif 34 and Maviya Akhtar 31. Muhammad Qais bagged three at 35 while Shahzad Hussain, Muhammad Saad and Abbas Baig shared two wickets each.

In reply, Sanghar lost all wickets at 69 in 20.2 overs as a result of the hurricane bowling of Shahbaz Ali who clinched ten wickets off 27 runs.

Umpires Khalil Ahmed and Abrar Ahmed supervised the match while Muhammad Atif Baloch acted as the official scorer.

Related Topics

Sports PCB Hyderabad Sanghar All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condoles ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condoles with Panhawer family in Jacoba ..

3 minutes ago
 Hazara Electric Supply Company (HESC) gets PM's no ..

Hazara Electric Supply Company (HESC) gets PM's nod: Javed Abbasi

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Transport, Livestock and Da ..

Caretaker Minister for Transport, Livestock and Dairy Development, Mines & Miner ..

3 minutes ago
 Qatari Prime Minister Delivers Message From Emir t ..

Qatari Prime Minister Delivers Message From Emir to Putin - Kremlin

3 minutes ago
 Ecuador Joins US-Led Artemis Accords on Space Expl ..

Ecuador Joins US-Led Artemis Accords on Space Exploration - State Dept.

3 minutes ago
 Bank of England Announces Increase in Interest Rat ..

Bank of England Announces Increase in Interest Rate by 50Bp to 5%

2 minutes ago
Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 356 prisoners ahead o ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 356 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

29 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners ahead of Eid ..

Fujairah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

44 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zaye ..

Sharjah Ruler receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed

44 minutes ago
 Sharjah CP chairs Police Science Academy Council m ..

Sharjah CP chairs Police Science Academy Council meeting

44 minutes ago
 Election Commissioner constitutes PCB BoG as per I ..

Election Commissioner constitutes PCB BoG as per IPC notification

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine Received Nearly $20Bln From Donors Since S ..

Ukraine Received Nearly $20Bln From Donors Since Start of 2023 - Finance Ministr ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan