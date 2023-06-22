Hurricane Shabaz helps Mirpurkhas to register easy victory against Sanghar

Hurricane bowling of pace Shahbaz Ali helped Mirpurkhas to register an easy victory of 111 runs against Sanghar in a match of PCB Regional Inter-District Under-19 (Hyderabad Region) Tournament 2022-23 played at Municipal Sports Complex Mirpurkhas on Wednesday

Right-arm medium-fast Shahbaz Ali clinched all ten wickets of Sanghar in 9.2 overs giving only 27 runs and setting a new record of 10 wicket haul in the tournament.

After winning the toss, Mirpurkhas set a target of 180 runs in 38.

1 overs as a result of sensible batting of middle order batters Zaheer Khalid 42, Muhammad Hammad 39, Zaid Bin Sharif 34 and Maviya Akhtar 31. Muhammad Qais bagged three at 35 while Shahzad Hussain, Muhammad Saad and Abbas Baig shared two wickets each.

In reply, Sanghar lost all wickets at 69 in 20.2 overs as a result of the hurricane bowling of Shahbaz Ali who clinched ten wickets off 27 runs.

Umpires Khalil Ahmed and Abrar Ahmed supervised the match while Muhammad Atif Baloch acted as the official scorer.