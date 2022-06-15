Hurriyat activist Abdul Hameed passes away in Muzaffarabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Kashmiri Hurriyat activist, Abdul Hameed alias Liyaqat Hussain, passed away in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday.

Abdul Hameed, who hailed from Aglar area of Pulwama district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, had to migrate to Azad Jammu and Kashmir in 1994 due to continued harassment by Indian troops.

He dedicated his entire life for the Kashmir freedom movement, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Abdul Hameed had been seriously ill for the last one year and was receiving treatment at various hospitals. He is survived by his widow, a daughter and a son.

His funeral prayers were offered at Langar Pora in Muzaffarabad.