UrduPoint.com

Hurriyat Delegation Visits Families Of Martyrs In Shopian

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Hurriyat delegation visits families of martyrs in Shopian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :A delegation of the Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement (JKPRM) visited the residences of recently martyred youth in different areas of Shopian to express solidarity with the victim families.

The JKPRM delegation was led by its Chairman Jameel Mir and was comprised of vice chairman Ghulam Hassan, Dr Musaib, Faiyaz Ahmed and Ahmed Nazar.

The delegation paid rich tributes to martyrs Shakir Ahmed Waza, Afreen Ahmed, Nasir Wani and Ishfaq Ahmed, said a press release on Monday.

They expressed solidarity with the victim families and said that the whole Kashmir was facing terrorism by Indian forces.

The delegation said India and its forces have waged a war against people of Kashmir for demanding the right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, the delegation also visited the family of prominent martyred commander Sadam Padder.

Related Topics

India Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Nasir Family

Recent Stories

FGEHA reserves 2 % quota for employees' constituti ..

FGEHA reserves 2 % quota for employees' constitutional bodies in Green Enclave-I ..

11 minutes ago
 Bodies pulled from wreckage of Nepal plane

Bodies pulled from wreckage of Nepal plane

12 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

12 minutes ago
 Man found dead in faisalabad

Man found dead in faisalabad

12 minutes ago
 Pak athletes claim two silver medals in Imam Reza ..

Pak athletes claim two silver medals in Imam Reza International Cup

12 minutes ago
 Hardliner, China hawk elected Australian oppositio ..

Hardliner, China hawk elected Australian opposition leader

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.