Hurriyat delegation visits families of martyrs in Shopian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :A delegation of the Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement (JKPRM) visited the residences of recently martyred youth in different areas of Shopian to express solidarity with the victim families.

The JKPRM delegation was led by its Chairman Jameel Mir and was comprised of vice chairman Ghulam Hassan, Dr Musaib, Faiyaz Ahmed and Ahmed Nazar.

The delegation paid rich tributes to martyrs Shakir Ahmed Waza, Afreen Ahmed, Nasir Wani and Ishfaq Ahmed, said a press release on Monday.

They expressed solidarity with the victim families and said that the whole Kashmir was facing terrorism by Indian forces.

The delegation said India and its forces have waged a war against people of Kashmir for demanding the right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, the delegation also visited the family of prominent martyred commander Sadam Padder.