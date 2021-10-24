UrduPoint.com

Hurriyat Forum Urges IIOJK People To Observe Complete Strike On Oct 27

Hurriyat forum urges IIOJK people to observe complete strike on Oct 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Hurriyat forum led by its incarcerated Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) has urged the people of the territory to observe complete strike on October 27 to convey the world that they want immediate end to Indian occupation of their homeland.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), it was on 27th October in 1947 when Indian troops had invaded IIOJ&K and occupied it in total violation of the partition plan of the subcontinent and against the Kashmiris' aspirations.

The forum in a statement issued in Srinagar also appealed all Kashmiris living across the globe to observe 27th October as Black Day.

It said, Kashmiris are demanding their promised right to self-determination by all rightful means but India is suppressing the innocent Kashmiris with iron hand. Kashmir has been turned into a military garrison and disappearance, custodial killings, harassment and torture is the daily routine, it added.

The forum urged the international community to take notice of the massive and systematic human rights violations by Indian forces in the occupied territory and send a UN team to IIOJK for monitoring the situation.

